PM Modi inaugurates ₹11,000cr worth highways in Delhi

UER-II acts as Delhi's third ring road, linking Alipur with Dichaon Kalan and offering fresh connections to places like Bahadurgarh and Sonipat. It's set to ease pressure on crowded city roads while making it simpler for goods—and people—to move across NCR.

Dwarka Expressway connects to UER-II for seamless travel

The new 10.1km stretch of Dwarka Expressway in Delhi works with a Haryana section opened last year.

With features like multi-level interchanges and airport tunnels, it connects smoothly to metro lines and cuts travel time to the airport from spots like Gurugram or Rohtak—plus, it links right up with UER-II for even more seamless travel across the region.