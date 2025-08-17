Woman booked for forcing friend to convert to Islam
In Prayagraj, police arrested a woman named Rubiya on Saturday after she was accused of pressuring another woman, Ritika, to convert to Islam.
Ritika's brother Rahul is also accused of helping Rubiya; things reportedly changed at home after Rahul brought Rubiya back a few days following his release from prison last year.
Ritika threatened with marriage to an elderly man
Ritika says she was threatened with being married off to an elderly man in Kolkata and that her family wasn't allowed to perform Hindu rituals at home once Rubiya arrived.
Police have filed an FIR against both Rubiya and Rahul under Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law, along with charges like injuring a place of worship and criminal intimidation.
Authorities are now looking into whether there might be a nexus behind these events.