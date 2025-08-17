Stolen Padma recovered in 48 hours, 1 arrested: Bengal CID
What's the story
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police has successfully recovered the stolen Padma Shri award of former swimmer Bula Chowdhury within 48 hours. One person has been arrested in connection with the theft, and further details will be revealed at a press conference later in the day. Chowdhury expressed her gratitude to the police for their swift action in recovering her prestigious award.
Theft details
Theft occurred during Chowdhury's visit to ancestral home
The theft took place at Chowdhury's ancestral home in Hind-Motor, Hooghly district. The former swimmer, who now resides in South Kolkata's Kasba area, had been visiting her ancestral home weekly to check on the preservation of her trophies and medals. On Friday, her brother discovered that the Padma Shri award shield was missing from its display location.
Previous incidents
Three previous theft attempts reported
Milon Chowdhury, the swimmer's brother who occasionally visits the Hind-Motor residence, said there had been three previous theft attempts at their home. He said police complaints were filed each time, but routine investigations did not prevent further attempts. "Each time, police complaints were registered and a routine investigation was carried out," Milon said.
Personal loss
Lamented loss of hard-earned medals
Chowdhury lamented the loss of her hard-earned medals, including six gold medals from the SAAF Games and the Padma Shri brooch. She said all mementos were stolen except for her Arjuna Award and Tenzing Norgay medals, which were left behind. "Thieves have taken away everything I earned in my entire life through my hard work and dedication," she said.
Motive questioned
Police launch investigation into incident
Chowdhury also questioned the motive behind stealing her medals, saying they wouldn't fetch any money. She said her home is targeted every time, as it stays empty. "Why are they taking medals? They won't get any money for them," she said. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, with a senior officer confirming their efforts to solve this case promptly.