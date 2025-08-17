Stolen Padma recovered in 48 hours, 1 arrested: Bengal CID

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police has successfully recovered the stolen Padma Shri award of former swimmer Bula Chowdhury within 48 hours. One person has been arrested in connection with the theft, and further details will be revealed at a press conference later in the day. Chowdhury expressed her gratitude to the police for their swift action in recovering her prestigious award.

Theft details Theft occurred during Chowdhury's visit to ancestral home The theft took place at Chowdhury's ancestral home in Hind-Motor, Hooghly district. The former swimmer, who now resides in South Kolkata's Kasba area, had been visiting her ancestral home weekly to check on the preservation of her trophies and medals. On Friday, her brother discovered that the Padma Shri award shield was missing from its display location.

Previous incidents Three previous theft attempts reported Milon Chowdhury, the swimmer's brother who occasionally visits the Hind-Motor residence, said there had been three previous theft attempts at their home. He said police complaints were filed each time, but routine investigations did not prevent further attempts. "Each time, police complaints were registered and a routine investigation was carried out," Milon said.

Personal loss Lamented loss of hard-earned medals Chowdhury lamented the loss of her hard-earned medals, including six gold medals from the SAAF Games and the Padma Shri brooch. She said all mementos were stolen except for her Arjuna Award and Tenzing Norgay medals, which were left behind. "Thieves have taken away everything I earned in my entire life through my hard work and dedication," she said.