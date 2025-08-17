Sikh, Jain, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi schools get minority status
Uttarakhand's Cabinet just approved for introduction the Minority Educational Institutions Bill, 2025.
If it passes in the Assembly session starting August 19, schools run by Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Parsis—along with Muslims—will get official minority status and its perks.
The bill also scraps the old Madrasa Education Board Act from July 1, 2026.
New authority to oversee which schools qualify for minority status
Minority-run schools will be able to offer Gurmukhi and Pali as subjects to celebrate more cultures in classrooms.
A new state authority will handle which schools qualify for minority status and make sure they follow education standards.
Schools will need to register under specific laws and show they own their assets—meant to keep things transparent and fair for everyone involved.