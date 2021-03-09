A massive fire in a high-rise building, that houses the offices of Eastern Railways, in Kolkata's Strand Road claimed the lives of nine people, including four fire department personnel. A cop is also believed to have died in the blaze that broke out on the 13th floor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the spot whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation. Here's what happened.

What happened Fire broke out last evening, rescue operations followed

The fire broke out around 6:10 pm and soon eight fire tenders were deployed. According to Sujit Bose, Fire Services Minister, those who lost lives in the accident had boarded an elevator and were going up for the rescue and search operations. Late last night, he confirmed that four firefighters, one personnel from Railway Protection Force (RPF), and an assistant sub-inspector were killed.

Deaths Bodies of unidentified persons recovered

Bose also informed that one unidentified person died in the blaze. Separately, fire department officials revealed on Monday night that the bodies of two unidentified persons have been recovered. It was speculated that one among them could be Partha Sarathi Mondal, the Deputy Chief Commercial Manager of Eastern Railways. He had been missing since evening, reports HT. A technician, Sudipta Das, is also missing.

Announcement Banerjee announced Rs. 10 lakh compensation for bereaved families

CM Banerjee reached the spot around 10:15 pm. She announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh for bereaved families and a government job for the kin of the deceased. Blaming Railways for the mishap, Banerjee said, "Railways was unable to provide a map of the building. I don't want to do politics over the tragedy but no one from the Railways has come to the site."

Aftermath PM Modi saddened by loss of lives

Meanwhile, the tragic episode also saddened PM Modi. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," he said. From Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, he approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Twitter Post Rs. 50,000 announced for those who suffered grave injuries

#UPDATE | PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Kolkata. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured: PMO https://t.co/3LzPVccMhi — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Investigation Probe ordered, Railways will cooperate with state