Last updated on Mar 09, 2021, 03:39 am

India on Monday reported more than 15,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.24 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 70 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,57,985. Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,12,29,398 COVID-19 cases, 1,57,853 deaths

Till Monday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,12,29,398 COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,853 deaths, 1,88,747 active cases, and 1,08,82,798 recoveries. According to data compiled from state and union territories statistics, India reported 1,12,44,636 cases and 1,57,985 deaths till Monday night. Over 10.89 million have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. 2,09,89,010 people were vaccinated in India till 8 am on Monday.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 22,28,471 total cases, 52,500 deaths, 20,77,112 recoveries. Kerala: 10,78,739 total cases, 4,312 deaths, 10,34,895 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,55,451 total cases, 12,367 deaths, 9,36,250 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,90,766 total cases, 7,176 deaths, 8,82,581 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,55,677 total cases, 12,521 deaths, 8,39,138 recoveries. Delhi: 6,41,340 total cases, 10,924 deaths, 6,28,686 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,04,380 total cases, 8,738 deaths, 5,94,008 recoveries.

Key updates 8.7K+ new cases in Maharashtra; Kerala reports 1.4K fresh infections

8,744 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 70,941 tests. The state recorded a high daily positivity rate of 12.3%, the highest in several months. Kerala reported 1,412 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 3.6% with 39,046 tests. Madhya Pradesh reported 427 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,65,070, including 3,872 deaths and 2,57,560 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 239 more cases; 1,239 fresh infections in Punjab