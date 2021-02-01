Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 01, 2021, 03:51 am

India on Sunday reported more than 11,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.75 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 100 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,54,435. Kerala, which is among the worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,07,46,183 COVID-19 cases, 1,54,274 deaths

Till Sunday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,07,46,183 COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,274 deaths, 1,68,784 active cases, and 1,04,23,125 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,07,58,143 cases and 1,54,435 deaths till Sunday night. Over 10.43 million have recovered. 165 people have tested positive for the mutated strain in India, government data showed. Meanwhile, 37,44,334 people have been vaccinated in India.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 20,26,399 total cases, 51,082 deaths, 19,29,005 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,39,387 total cases, 12,217 deaths, 9,21,122 recoveries. Kerala: 9,29,178 total cases, 3,743 deaths, 8,54,206 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,87,836 total cases, 7,153 deaths, 8,79,405 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,38,340 total cases, 12,356 deaths, 8,21,430 recoveries. Delhi: 6,35,096 total cases, 10,853 deaths, 6,22,882 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,00,299 total cases, 8,658 deaths, 5,86,116 recoveries.

Key updates 5.2K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 2.6K fresh infections

Kerala reported 5,266 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.9% with 48,118 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 2,585 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.4% with 58,008 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 265. The tally has climbed to 3,05,367, including 3,701 deaths and 2,97,339 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 140 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.67 lakh