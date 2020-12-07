India on Sunday reported over 33,000 fresh coronavirus infections pushing the nationwide tally past 96.7 lakh cases. Meanwhile, nearly 400 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,40,629. Among the worst-hit states, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal witnessed a decline in infections, while Gujarat, Kerala, and Maharashtra continued to report a high number of cases.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 96,44,222 COVID-19 cases, 1,40,182 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 96,44,222 COVID-19 cases, including 1,40,182 deaths, 4,03,248 active cases, and 91,00,792 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 96,77,714 cases and 1,40,629 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries neared 91.4 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 18,52,266 total cases, 47,734 deaths, 17,23,370 recoveries. Karnataka: 8,93,006 total cases, 11,856 deaths, 8,55,750 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,71,972 total cases, 7,033 deaths, 8,59,029 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,90,240 total cases, 11,793 deaths, 7,67,659 recoveries. Kerala: 6,36,392 total cases, 2,418 deaths, 5,72,911 recoveries. Delhi: 5,92,250 total cases, 9,643 deaths, 5,57,914 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,54,944 total cases, 7,924 deaths, 5,24,860 recoveries.

Key updates Kerala and Maharashtra both report 4.7k new cases

Kerala reported 4,777 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.2% with 51,893 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 4,757 more people tested positive in Maharashtra. The daily positivity rate stood at 6.9% with 68,587 tests. Gujarat reported a staggering 1,455 new cases. The state's tally has climbed to 2,18,788 with 4,081 deaths and 2,00,012 recoveries.

Key updates 2.7k new cases in Delhi; Bengal's tally crosses 5 lakh