As part of the Centre's initiative to introduce more EVs on roads, MG Motor has participated in the government's first-ever EV trial run between Delhi and Agra with the ZS EV. The trial run aims to test the feasibility of Yamuna Expressway for EVs and devise plans for the construction and maintenance of charging infrastructure as well as roadside assistance services along the route.

Exteriors Recalling the MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV has a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, silver skid plates, and sleek smoked headlights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car has a wheelbase of 2,585mm and a length of 4,314mm.

Information Power and performance

The MG ZS EV draws power from a synchronous electric motor, which is fueled by a 44.5kWh battery pack. The motor delivers 141hp of power and 353Nm of peak torque. The car has a range of 340km/charge and can clock a top-speed of 140km/h.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The MG ZS EV gets a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, adjustable leather seats, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottomed steering wheel. For the safety of the passengers, there are six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer. The car also houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.

