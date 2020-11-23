Last updated on Nov 23, 2020, 08:02 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In a bid to increase sales, MG Motor's dealerships across India are offering great discounts on models such as the Hector, Hector Plus, and ZS EV.
These offers are available for the first time and are valid till stocks last. They can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and maintenance packs.
Here are more details.
MG Hector and Hector Plus SUVs are available with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000. Meanwhile, the ZS EV gets an exchange offer of Rs. 25,000 and a cash discount of Rs. 40,000. The trio also comes with a 3-year annual maintenance contract.
MG Hector has a blacked-out grille with honeycomb pattern, an all-LED setup for lighting, and designer alloy wheels.
Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a 10.39-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and six airbags.
It gets three BS6-compliant engine choices: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter petrol hybrid, and 2.0-liter diesel. The petrol motors make 141hp/250Nm, while the diesel mill generates 170hp/350Nm.
The MG Hector Plus comes with an all-black trapezoidal grille, an all-LED setup for lighting, and sporty alloy wheels. The car gets a 6-seater cabin with rear AC vents, six airbags, and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.
It is offered with three BS6-compliant engine options: 2.0-liter turbo-diesel, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, and 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid. The petrol mills make 141hp/250Nm, while the diesel motor generates 168hp/350Nm.
MG ZS EV sports a chrome-finished grille, silvered skid plates, sleek projector headlights, and alloy wheels. The vehicle has a 5-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, auto climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and six airbags.
It is powered by a 44.5kWh Lithium-ion battery and a synchronous electric motor. The powertrain has a combined output of 142.76hp/353Nm and promises a range of 340km/charge.
