Japanese automaker Honda has launched the PCX125 maxi-scooter in Europe for the year 2021. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler gets a sporty look, an all-LED lighting setup, and an apron-mounted USB Type-C charging port. Under the hood, it draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Honda PCX125: At a glance

Honda PCX125 sits on a duplex steel cradle frame and offers an eye-catching design. It features an apron-mounted U-shaped headlight cluster, an upswept exhaust, and a stepped-up seat. The maxi-scooter comes with a Smart Key, a fuel filler cap with an integrated cubbyhole, an LCD instrument cluster, and all-LED lighting setup. It has a kerb weight of 130kg, and an under-seat storage of 30.4-liter.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda PCX125 is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 125cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-valve engine that generates 12.32hp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 11.8Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to an automatic gearbox and a silent starter.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda PCX125 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It also gets single-channel ABS and switchable traction control. The suspension duties on the scooter are handled by 31mm telescopic forks on the front side and a twin suspension aluminium swingarm on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?