'Just publicity': 'Aankhon Ki...' actor on not featuring on poster

Actor Zain Durrani, who is excited about his latest release Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan , has spoken about his experience. The film, which also stars Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey , marks Durrani's first theatrical release in a long time. In an interview with News18 Showsha, he opened up about not featuring on the poster of the movie and working with Kapoor.

Screen time 'None of those things matter...': Durrani When asked if he was worried about his screen time or being on the poster. Durrani said, "Honestly, I know not many people believe me when I say this, but none of those things matter to me." "I get insecure only if I feel I'm not performing on set - that's what gives me sleepless nights." "When people watch your work, they judge you on what you've delivered, not whether you're on the poster or not. That's just publicity."

Film details 'No reason to feel insecure...' Durrani also spoke about the importance of scripts to him. He said, "Scripts are very important to me. When I read this one, I realized my part was integral to the narrative." "No matter when he enters the story, the character shifts the game. So there was no reason to feel insecure." He added, "Shah Rukh Khan in Deewana comes in during the second half and changes everything." "It's about what you bring to the role, not how much."

Co-star praise Kapoor was 'pleasantly surprising,' says Durrani Durrani also gushed about Kapoor's performance in the film, calling her "pleasantly surprising." He said, "I think she did brilliantly. I've been telling people how talented and dedicated she is." "There's no two ways about it - the industry is competitive, and only true talent survives. I think she has that." He also congratulated her parents, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, for their daughter's success.