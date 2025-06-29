Will Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' get a prequel?

Per Gulte, "Vishnu admitted he laughed at the idea initially, but left the door open for future possibilities, provided a compelling script emerges." Interestingly, Kannappa was originally conceived as a standalone film. The actor also acknowledged the massive contribution of the movie's extended cast, especially superstar Prabhas . The film features Prabhas as Rudra, Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Mohanlal as Kirata, and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati.

Film's success

'Kannappa' is expected to work well at the box office

The film has made approximately ₹16.35 crore, per Sacnilk, in the first two days in India. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is Manchu's dream project. It is based on the legendary tale of a tribal hunter from Andhra Pradesh who transforms from an atheist into one of Lord Shiva's most devoted followers. Veteran actors like Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, etc., play important supporting roles.