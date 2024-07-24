'Indian 2' headed to Netflix after box office run
The much-anticipated sequel, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Shankar Shanmugam, is set for an early release on Netflix following a disappointing box office performance, suggest reports. Despite the 28-year gap since the original film, Indian, the sequel was majorly rejected by fans, audiences, and critics alike. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on July 12.
'Indian 2' features notable cast and unique plot
Indian 2 boasts a notable cast including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film's score and music were composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with director Shankar. The plot revolves around Veerasekaran Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante living in Taipei, Hong Kong who decides to return to India upon learning about rampant corruption in his home country.
It may debut on Netflix as early as August 2
The digital rights agreement for Indian 2 is reportedly being revised to allow for an early release on Netflix due to its poor box office performance. If plans proceed as expected, the film could be available on Netflix as early as August 2. However, there has been no official confirmation of this yet.
'Indian 2' production details and key roles
Indian 2, written and directed by Shankar, was produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under their Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies banners. The film, which had an approximate budget of ₹250 crore, features Haasan in the lead role as Senapathy aka Indian. Other key roles include S.J. Suryah, Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Singh, Siddharth, and Nedumudi Venu as Krishnaswamy IPS, among others.