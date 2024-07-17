In short Simplifying... In short "Kalki 2898 AD", a Hindi film inspired by the Mahabharata, has seen a steady profit flow at the box office despite some fluctuations, with total earnings reaching ₹260.1 crore.

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:40 pm Jul 17, 202412:40 pm

What's the story The dystopian sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, continues to dominate the box office. The film, set in a post-apocalyptic world, revolves around a rescue mission for Kalki, who is considered a modern-day incarnation of Vishnu. The movie had an impressive opening on June 27 and concluded its first week with a total collection of ₹414.85 crore. The Hindi dubbed version alone brought in ₹162.5 crore in Week 1.

Consistent profits

Despite a surge in collections during its second weekend, Kalki 2898 AD has seen a decrease in earnings in the subsequent days. However, this hasn't hindered the film from maintaining a steady flow of profits, particularly in the Hindi-speaking regions. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the film's Day 20 collection stands at ₹3.1 crore, bringing its total earnings at the Hindi box office to ₹260.1 crore.

Collection report

Day-wise collection report of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The day-wise report for Kalki 2898 AD's Hindi box office collection reveals a strong start with ₹22.5 crore on Day 1 and ₹23 crore on Day 2. The highest single-day collection was recorded on Day 4 with ₹40 crore, while the lowest was on Day 19 with ₹2.5 crore. Despite the fluctuations, the film has managed to maintain a steady profit flow throughout its run at the box office.

Star-studded cast

Cast of 'Kalki 2898 AD' features reincarnations of mythological characters

Inspired by the Mahabharata, Kalki 2898 AD showcases its main leads playing either reincarnations of mythological characters or their varied forms. The film stars Prabhas, Bachchan, and Padukone in pivotal roles. Kamal Haasan is featured as the main antagonist, with Saswata Chatterjee, Shobhana, and Disha Patani also contributing to the ensemble cast. This unique blend of mythology and science fiction has contributed to the film's success at the box office.