The film's success is expected to continue, thanks to its compelling performances and unique plot.

'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks box office records with ₹200cr collection

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:43 pm Jun 30, 202412:43 pm

What's the story The science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, has made a significant mark at the box office. Within three days of its release, the film grossed over ₹100cr internationally, contributing to a total collection of over ₹200 crore in India alone. The movie's successful run is expected to continue.

'Kalki 2898 AD' made a strong comeback on Day 3

Despite experiencing a 60% dip in collections on the second day in Telugu-speaking regions, Kalki 2898 AD made an impressive comeback on Day 3. The film earned ₹32.25 crore for the Telugu version, bringing the total collection from all languages in India to ₹67.1 crore on Day 3. This marked a significant increase from the previous day's earnings.

'Kalki 2898 AD' became third-biggest opener in Indian cinema

On its opening day, Kalki 2898 AD earned a whopping ₹191 crore globally, making it the third-biggest opener in Indian cinema. This surpassed the global opening records of films like KGF 2, Salaar, Leo, Saaho, and Jawan. However, RRR still holds the record for the highest Indian opener with ₹223 crore collections, followed by Baahubali 2 which grossed over ₹217 crore on its first day.

'Kalki 2898 AD' draws inspiration from Mahabharat

Set in a dystopian future, Kalki 2898 AD heavily draws from the epic Mahabharat and revolves around four main characters — Sumathi, Ashwatthama, Supreme Yaskin, and Bhairava. These characters are portrayed by Deepika Padukone, Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas, respectively. The film has been well-received with reviewers especially praising the performances of Bachchan and Prabhas.

'Kalki 2898 AD' attracted audiences with star-studded cast

The multilingual film Kalki 2898 AD was released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. The star-studded cast also includes Disha Patani alongside the above-mentioned stalwarts. On its opening day alone, the film reportedly crossed a staggering ₹163 crore globally and is expected to maintain its successful run at the box office.