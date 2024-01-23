Akshay-Tiger exude machismo in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' poster

By Aikantik Bag 12:18 pm Jan 23, 202412:18 pm

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is slated for Eid release in April

The excitement is building for the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled a new poster displaying the two leading actors supporting each other in a high-stakes battle, hinting at the powerful dynamic between them. The poster's tagline proclaims, "The world is about to end and...our heroes will rise." Kumar also revealed that the teaser will be dropped on Wednesday.

Poster and cast details

In the gripping poster, Kumar and Shroff are seen standing back to back, armed and ready for action, as they face off against their enemies. Both stars appear rugged and battle-worn, with cuts and bruises on their faces. The background is filled with chaos, featuring explosions, helicopters, and missiles, setting the stage for an adrenaline-pumping movie experience. The cast includes Disha Patani, Manushi Chhillar, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others. It is slated for Eid release in April.

