By Isha Sharma 08:44 am Jan 16, 2024

Happy birthday, Vijay Sethupathi

South India cinema's luminary Vijay Sethupathi has already cemented himself as an intrinsic part of Tamil cinema through films such as Vikram Vedha, Master, and Super Deluxe. In the last year, however, he has become an instant darling of the Hindi-speaking audience too, thanks to his back-to-back (and mostly successful) projects in the language. On his 46th birthday, here's a quick roundup.

'Mumbaikar'

Unfortunately for Sethupathi, his debut in Hindi films happened through a thoroughly insipid Mumbaikar, directed by Santosh Sivan and co-starring Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, and Ranvir Shorey. Released on JioCinema, the film may not have found any takers, but that doesn't take away from the tenacity and passion that Sethupathi brought to the project. Here's our review of Mumbaikar.

'Jawan'

Sethupathi, Atlee, Nayanthara, and Shah Rukh Khan set the box office on fire with the vigilante action thriller film Jawan—one of SRK's three releases of the year just gone by. Sethupathi did what he does best: played a bad boy and featured as Kalee, a ruthless arms dealer pitted against Vikram Rathore and then Azad (both played by SRK). Stream it on Netflix.

'Farzi'

Remember how the jodi of Shahid Kapoor and Sethupathi took the Indian OTT space by storm back in February 2023? Sethupathi—and his charming, unintentional humor—burst to life in Raj & DK's crime thriller series that debuted on Amazon﻿ Prime Video. Also starring Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna, the series will spawn a second season in the coming years.

'Merry Christmas'

Sethupathi is currently ruling the hearts of cinephiles through Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, based on the novel Bird in a Cage. Featuring what was considered an unlikely pairing of Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, it's a story about two strangers who have an adventurous—though highly risky—escapade on Christmas Eve. Raghavan's sixth feature film and his first with Sethupathi, it's currently running in cinemas.

