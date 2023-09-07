Box-office Day 1: SRK's 'Jawan' set for Rs. 75cr opening

September 07, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is back with another visual delight! Yes, India is currently in the ecstasy of Jawan mania and "Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost!" The movie is slated to break records of Pathaan and the box office buzz is huge. Globally, the film is set to rake in a lot. As of now, the Atlee directorial is receiving positive responses.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller is set to open at Rs. 75 crore (early estimates) in India. The film is touted to earn Rs. 65 crore alone in the Hindi language format. The movie has received mostly positive reviews. The cast includes Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra, among others! Another box office banger is loading!

