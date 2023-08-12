Before 'Jawan's 'Chaleya' drops, revisiting chartbuster Arijit Singh-SRK songs

Entertainment

Before 'Jawan's 'Chaleya' drops, revisiting chartbuster Arijit Singh-SRK songs

Written by Isha Sharma August 12, 2023 | 11:13 pm 2 min read

Taking a look at Arijit Singh-SRK's collaborations

After Zinda Banda, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan are set to release its second song, titled Chaleya in Hindi. Filmed on Khan and Nayanthara, it has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, while the choreography is by Farah Khan. It will be out on Monday. While we wait for Chaleya, let's revisit the past melodies Singh sang for SRK.

'Gerua' (2015)

The direction, choreography, and stellar set design in Gerua, from Dilwale, painted a dream-like world where we could sit and watch the lead characters fall in love for hours and hours. One of those songs that speak volumes about Singh's niche (romance), it was also a befitting example of fanservice since SRK and Kajol's jodi lives in the hearts of an entire generation.

'Zaalima' (2016)

Featuring SRK and Mahira Khan's smoldering chemistry, his kohl-rimmed eyes, Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics, and Singh's voice, Zaalima from Raees offered us no chance to complain! The song was composed by JAM8 and instantly became an earworm. While it may have come out years ago, the song's sparkle hasn't lessened even one bit, even after all these years. Alongside Singh, Harshdeep Kaur also sang Zaalima.

'Safar' (2017)

Penned by Irshad Kamil, Jab Harry Met Sejal's Safar is a gaze inward, a search for one's identity, a song of contemplation, and a brooding analysis of the decisions one has taken in life so far. We are left with Harry and his fervent thoughts as Singh takes us on a journey of earnest reflection and rumination. The music was composed by Pritam.

'Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari' (2013)

Singh teamed up with co-singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Neeti Mohan for this romantic yet fun composition from Chennai Express by music director duo Vishal-Sheykhar. Bhattacharya's lyrics captured the essence of the film's plot (which revolved around the love between a North Indian and a South Indian) and the lush-green picturesque backdrop of its video further enhanced the appeal by several notches.

Share this timeline