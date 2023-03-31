Entertainment

SRK's 'Jawan' shoot wrapped; makers to decide on release date

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 31, 2023, 01:47 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' shoot has been wrapped

After the stupendous success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next release Jawan. There are speculations regarding the film's release and now, sources say that the shooting of the Atlee directorial has been wrapped on Thursday. As of now, the action drama is in the post-production stage and is slated to release on June 2, 2023.

Earlier reports of postponing the film

Journalist Himesh Mankad tweeted about the development and revealed that the makers will take the call on the release date by April 10. Reports suggested that the makers want to work on the post-production and postpone the release date. The cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. The music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander.

