Entertainment

'Pathaan': Ticket prices reduced to celebrate fourth week

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 20, 2023, 10:49 am 2 min read

Ticket prices have been reduced to celebrate 'Pathaan Week'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan does not seem to stop its rule at the box office anytime soon. The blockbuster action thriller is on a rampant rage eyeing Rs. 1,000 crore mark globally. Reportedly, the makers have reduced ticket prices to Rs. 110 for the fourth week of the film—February 20 to February 23. The film is unaffected by other new releases.

'Pathaan Week' will be celebrated across these participating cinemas

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada and Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have not affected Pathaan's box office as such. The former has already tanked in the first weekend. Regarding the reduced ticket prices, Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Distribution, Yash Raj Films, said, "It is going to be Pathaan Week across these participating cinemas with tickets priced at flat Rs. 110."

YRF's take on the new phenomenon

Malhotra emphasized how the film's success has helped the entire distribution circuit and how it helped as a much-needed boon for the Hindi film industry. Khan's comeback film recently crossed Rs. 500 crore mark domestically and the trends suggest that the fourth film of the YRF spy universe is here to stay. The movie also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, among others.

