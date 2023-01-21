Entertainment

'Pathaan': Siddharth Anand praises Deepika Padukone's solo action scene

'Pathaan': Siddharth Anand praises Deepika Padukone's solo action scene

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 21, 2023, 04:14 pm 1 min read

Siddharth Anand praises Deepika Padukone's solo-action scene in Pathaan

With less than a week left for the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, the anticipation among fans is increasing day by day. From smashing records to the makers' exciting revelations, the film is soaring high as far as the buzz is concerned. Recently, director Siddharth Anand spoke to the media regarding Deepika Padukone's solo action sequence and how she totally aced it.

Anand's love for women doing action scenes

Speaking about his love for women doing mind-boggling action on screen, Anand said, "When we got Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, we wanted to present her in her most badass self - a gorgeous, gun-toting, femme fatale spy that people have never seen before!" He also teased about Padukone wielding a Gatling gun in one of the scenes of the film.

More about the power-packed action thriller

In the film's trailer, too, Padukone can be seen doing some stellar action scenes alongside Khan and the antagonist John Abraham. Meanwhile, Pathaan is already breaking records at the advance ticket sales window. It marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to celluloid after four years. It is also the fourth film of the YRF Spy Universe and is slated to release on Wednesday (January 25).