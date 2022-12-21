Entertainment

'Besharam Rang' controversy: Ayodhya seer threatens to burn SRK alive

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 21, 2022, 02:48 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan' is slated for release on January 25

Ever since the first single from Pathaan titled Besharam Rang was dropped by the makers, there has been no scarcity of controversies. In the most recent one, Mahant Paramhans, the Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavi has said that he would burn Shah Rukh Khan alive if he gets to meet the actor. Read on to know more about the controversy.

Why does this story matter?

A section of netizens and viewers have objected to Pathaan's first single Besharam Rang.

It has been receiving huge backlash from netizens, political personalities, and religious groups. It was alleged that the song hurt the emotions of Hindus as it features the film's co-lead Deepika Padukone in a saffron-colored outfit.

The makers are yet to react on the matter.

Paramhans called Khan a 'jihadi'

According to the news agency IANS, Paramhans stated that the makers of Pathaan insulted the saffron color associated with the Hindu religion. "People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shah Rukh Khan. If I get to meet the jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive," he said.

MP politicians Girish Gautam, Narottam Mishra condemned the song

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam and State Home Minister Narottam Mishra also objected to the song. Gautam suggested that Khan should watch the movie with his daughter and upload a picture of the same. Mishra called Padukone a supporter of tukde tukde gang and told that the state will not screen the movie if the makers do not change the outfit's color.

Last week, SRK spoke about the power of being positive

Khan, last week, was thought to have taken a subtle dig at the controversies surrounding the song when he attended the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 inauguration event. Without directly mentioning the ongoing issue, he said, "Despite everything, me, you all, and all the positive people in the world are alive." Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand is slated for release on January 25.