Get ready for King Khan's return! 'Pathaan' teaser exceeds expectations

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 02, 2022, 11:15 am 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan dropped 'Pathaan' teaser on his 57th birthday

Bollywood's superstar with fans across the world Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday on Wednesday. And, as a treat to his admirers, Yash Raj Films dropped the much-anticipated teaser for SRK's return vehicle, Pathaan. After watching the one-minute and 25-second clip, we can safely say that King Khan's comeback in January next year will be truly legendary. Here's a teaser breakdown.

Khan was last seen as a protagonist in Zero (2018).

While he had cameos in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra, fans have been waiting for him to headline a full-fledged film.

This excruciating wait will end with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which will release on January 25, 2023.

There has never been a better time to be a King Khan fan!

Teaser Agent Pathaan is here to kick some asses

The small clip gives us a dashing look into R&AW agent Feroz Pathaan, played by Khan. We are told that Pathaan was captured during a mission three years back, where he was massively tortured. But as expected from the "hero," this torture doesn't affect Pathaan as he appears on screen, establishing that he's not only alive but also about to kick asses.

Anticipation We get snippets of Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, too

The little over a minute teaser also gives us a look at Deepika Padukone, who is seen romancing Khan, and taking part in party numbers and action scenes. On the other hand, John Abraham appears in a no-emotion, cold-blooded soldier avatar, firing explosives in cool gears. Needless to say, after a four-year-gap, hearing Khan's sinister laughter and baritone will make his fans emotional.

Spy universe 'Pathaan' will have special appearance from fellow spy

Pathaan is part of YRF's ambitious spy-thriller universe, which has previously given us Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3. In a double treat to fans, Salman will reprise his role as "Tiger" Avinash Singh Rathore in Pathaan in a brief but important cameo. In return, SRK is also expected to appear in Tiger 3.