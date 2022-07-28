Entertainment

'Dunki': Leaked picture hints at Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's romance!

Another picture has leaked from the sets of 'Dunki.'

Ever since its announcement in April, Rajkumar Hirani's 2023 film Dunki has been grabbing eyeballs and for all the right reasons. The film will mark Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Hirani. In a recent update, a picture leaked from the sets has been doing rounds on social media, which has provided us a glimpse of SRK's romance with his leading lady, Taapsee Pannu.

Dunki is one of the three projects SRK will be treating fans with in 2023, the other two being Jawan and Pathaan.

Since Hirani is behind some notable blockbusters such as 3 Idiots, the Munnabhai franchise, and Sanju, cinephiles are expecting a lot out of this unprecedented collaboration between the dynamic director and superstar.

This will be Pannu's first onscreen appearance opposite King Khan.

In the photo captured from the film's London schedule, we see Khan sitting on his knees, with a bag in one of his hands. We also see Taapsee Pannu standing right next to him, carrying what looks like a rather heavy backpack, as she looks delighted and dreamy. In a way, the picture reminded us of SRK and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Dunki is based on the issue of illegal immigration through the backdoor route called "donkey flight," often used by Indians to enter the US and Canada. The film has been written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi (PK, Sanju), and Kanika Dhillon (Kedarnath, Ra.One). Dunki will also reunite Hirani with his frequent collaborator Boman Irani. The film will release next Christmas, on December 22, 2023.

Pannu's last release was Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Up next, she will be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa, a time-travel mystery thriller. SRK, on the other hand, will headline Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee's Jawan scheduled for June 2, 2023. The film also stars Nayanthara.

