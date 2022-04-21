Entertainment

'I step back,' Akshay Kumar apologizes for endorsing elaichi brand

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 21, 2022, 10:36 am 2 min read

Akshay Kumar faced massive backlash for endorsing tobacco firm product

Akshay Kumar has apologized for appearing in an advertisement for Vimal Elaichi, a famous tobacco brand. He had featured in the commercial clip along with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. "I am sorry. I'd like to apologize to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me," he wrote in a long note on Instagram.

The advertisement was aired recently but it was Kumar who faced the backlash.

While Devgn and Khan have appeared in previous advertisements of Vimal elaichi, this is his first time.

The reaction was mostly because social media users couldn't digest his "hypocrisy." They opined that on one hand he does "nationalist" films and on the other, he endorses tobacco that spoils the country's future.

In his note, Kumar said, "While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi." "With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee toward a worthy cause." He added that the advertisements might be on air due to a contract.

"The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices," the note ended, with Kumar requesting his fans to continue loving him. An anti-tobacco crusader, Kumar has reportedly never smoked, which was why his association was frowned upon all the more.

Previously, when Devgn was promoting his upcoming film Runway 34, he was asked about such backlashes. He had said, "It is a personal choice. When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Some things are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don't want to promote it," which naturally angered the netizens further.