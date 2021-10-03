Mumbai cruise drugs raid: SRK's son being questioned by NCB

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 12:31 pm

Reportedly, Aryan Khan may be arrested by the NCB for alleged purchase and consumption of drugs.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is questioning Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with a drugs raid on a cruise off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night. Reportedly, Khan has been detained by the NCB and an arrest is likely as there is a "strong" case against him on alleged purchase and consumption of drugs.

Details

Khan may be arrested, says report

Along with Khan, seven others—Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, and Gomit Chopra—are being questioned, NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede told ANI. Reports said Khan has been detained. Sources told CNN-News18 that NCB officials examined his WhatsApp chats and found strong evidence pointing to alleged drug purchase and consumption. He may be arrested, the report added.

Information

Other celebrities were present on cruise: Report

Khan has reportedly not been charged yet. Other celebrities were also present on the cruise, however, they were not in possession of drugs, CNN-News18 reported. Those detained are being questioned under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, The Indian Express reported.

Investigation

'Investigation went on for 2 weeks'

NCB officials told TIE that they had received information about the rave party on a passenger cruise, which was to head toward Goa on Saturday evening. Officials had booked their tickets and disguised themselves as passengers. NCB chief SN Pradhan told ANI, "It's a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks," adding that some "Bollywood links" are involved.

Cruise

Cocaine, LSD, hashish, MD used on cruise

CNN-News18 reported that drugs such as cocaine, LSD, hashish, and MD were present on the Cordelia cruise. A Delhi-based entity had reportedly supplied most of the drugs, while the LSD had been purchased online. According to The Quint, the detained men had hidden the drugs inside the stitches of their trousers, while the women hid them inside their sanitary napkins.

Cordelia

Drugs found in passengers' luggage, no staff involved: Cordelia Cruises

Cordelia Cruises President and CEO Jurgen Bailom said the drugs were found in the luggage of some of the passengers. "These passengers were off-loaded by Cordelia immediately. The sailing of the cruise got delayed because of this," Bailom said. No staff or crew member was involved in the drugs trade and they cooperated with the NCB officials instead, Bailom added.