The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday seized drugs worth over Rs. 2.5 crore after conducting raids at several locations in Mumbai's Andheri West area. The agency has called it the "biggest seizure" in the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death in June. The NCB has also arrested missing drug supplier Regel Mahakal. Here are more details.

Details Hashish, MDMA and other drugs seized

The seized drugs include five kilograms of hashish - reportedly worth Rs. 2.5 crore - as well as small quantities of other drugs like opioids and MDMA, also known as Ecstasy. Furthermore, Mahakal, who had been under the central agency's scanner for a long time, has provided information based on which more raids are currently being carried out in the city.

Details Drug supplier to be produced before court today

While Mahakal will be produced before the court today, another accused whose locations are currently being raided is the main supplier of drugs to Mahakal, sources told NDTV. Mahakal allegedly used to supply drugs to another accused, Anuj Keshwani, who was arrested in September. Keshwani allegedly supplied drugs to actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's last girlfriend and also the prime accused in his death case.

Case Sushant died by alleged suicide in June

Sushant Singh Rajput, a known face in Bollywood, was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14. The Mumbai Police and an expert panel of doctors have called it a case of suicide. Following his death, phone chats recovered by the investigating agencies hinted at drug abuse in the Hindi film industry.

Probe Rhea and Showik were arrested; granted bail