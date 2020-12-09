-
09 Dec 2020
Yesterday's talks failed, government to send new proposal to farmers
Written byShalini Ojha
India
-
After a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah didn't yield the desired results, the Centre will now send a new proposal to farmers, who have been protesting against three agricultural reforms.
Reports suggested the proposal will be sent by 11 am.
The agitating farmers are also planning to hold a meeting at the Singhu border, the epicenter of the protest, today.
Here's more.
-
In this articleFarmers wanted to know if Centre will revoke laws Shah patiently listened to farmers, but didn't accept demands MSPs won't be scrapped, Shah told farmers Government is willing to go at lengths to please farmers The next meeting between farmers, Centre could happen tomorrow Meanwhile, opposition leaders will meet President Kovind, discuss current situation
-
Looking back
Farmers wanted to know if Centre will revoke laws
-
Shah, who holds an enviable position in the current BJP-led government, spoke with 14 farmers' leaders last evening, a day before farmers were scheduled to have the sixth round of talks with the Centre.
At the meeting, farmers asked Shah to just reply in a "yes" or "no" whether the Centre will revoke the three laws.
The Home Minister replied in the negative.
-
What happened
Shah patiently listened to farmers, but didn't accept demands
-
After the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah told the Centre is not considering repealing the laws, which farmers believe will leave them at the mercy of big corporate players.
Shah listened to them patiently, reports said, but put a final word on the Centre's stance that the laws will stay.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said the same.
-
What he said
MSPs won't be scrapped, Shah told farmers
-
The number two in the government is also believed to have told farmers that the government is ready to give written assurance on MSPs.
He also attempted to junk their fears linked to APMCs, saying it has nothing to do with the new reforms.
Repeating what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a few days ago, Shah told them the Centre was strengthening mandis.
-
Details
Government is willing to go at lengths to please farmers
-
To placate the furious farmers, Shah also offered to sweeten the deal.
He said the government will propose amendments linked to the fee structure in APMCs. The government can also impose stringent measures to safeguard farmers' land rights and will work on strengthening notified markets.
Meanwhile, at the crucial meeting today, farmers will decide among themselves if they have to renew their demands.
-
Details
The next meeting between farmers, Centre could happen tomorrow
-
Now that today's meeting has been canceled, farmers could meet with the Centre tomorrow, December 10, after pondering over the fresh proposals.
"No meeting will be held between farmers' unions and government on Wednesday. The minister has said that a proposal will be given to us. We will hold a meeting over the government's proposal," Mollah was quoted by TOI.
-
Delegation
Meanwhile, opposition leaders will meet President Kovind, discuss current situation
-
Notably, the farmers' protest donned political colors after the opposition used the agitation as a tool to target the Centre.
Today, a delegation of opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury from CPI(M), D Raja from CPI, and DMK's TKS Elangovan, will meet President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the agitation, that has been going on for two weeks now.