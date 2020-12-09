After a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah didn't yield the desired results, the Centre will now send a new proposal to farmers, who have been protesting against three agricultural reforms. Reports suggested the proposal will be sent by 11 am. The agitating farmers are also planning to hold a meeting at the Singhu border, the epicenter of the protest, today. Here's more.

Looking back Farmers wanted to know if Centre will revoke laws

Shah, who holds an enviable position in the current BJP-led government, spoke with 14 farmers' leaders last evening, a day before farmers were scheduled to have the sixth round of talks with the Centre. At the meeting, farmers asked Shah to just reply in a "yes" or "no" whether the Centre will revoke the three laws. The Home Minister replied in the negative.

What happened Shah patiently listened to farmers, but didn't accept demands

After the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah told the Centre is not considering repealing the laws, which farmers believe will leave them at the mercy of big corporate players. Shah listened to them patiently, reports said, but put a final word on the Centre's stance that the laws will stay. Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said the same.

What he said MSPs won't be scrapped, Shah told farmers

The number two in the government is also believed to have told farmers that the government is ready to give written assurance on MSPs. He also attempted to junk their fears linked to APMCs, saying it has nothing to do with the new reforms. Repeating what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a few days ago, Shah told them the Centre was strengthening mandis.

Details Government is willing to go at lengths to please farmers

To placate the furious farmers, Shah also offered to sweeten the deal. He said the government will propose amendments linked to the fee structure in APMCs. The government can also impose stringent measures to safeguard farmers' land rights and will work on strengthening notified markets. Meanwhile, at the crucial meeting today, farmers will decide among themselves if they have to renew their demands.

Details The next meeting between farmers, Centre could happen tomorrow

Now that today's meeting has been canceled, farmers could meet with the Centre tomorrow, December 10, after pondering over the fresh proposals. "No meeting will be held between farmers' unions and government on Wednesday. The minister has said that a proposal will be given to us. We will hold a meeting over the government's proposal," Mollah was quoted by TOI.

Delegation Meanwhile, opposition leaders will meet President Kovind, discuss current situation