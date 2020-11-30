Last updated on Nov 30, 2020, 05:52 pm
Written byShalini Ojha
Miles away from where farmers have launched a massive agitation against the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to reach out to them by saying that the new laws will empower them.
The PM, who has been ridiculed by furious farmers, was speaking in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.
He said that farmers are being misled and slammed the opposition for resorting to rumor-mongering.
For days now, hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders to exert pressure on the Centre to repeal three recently-enacted farm laws.
On Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah said the government was willing to talk before the scheduled date of December 3, if they shift the protest to Burari Ground.
They rejected this proposal and threatened to block Delhi's entry points instead.
While cabinet ministers scrambled in Delhi to contain the protest, PM Modi tried placating farmers from Uttar Pradesh.
He said, "I know that decades of falsehood put apprehensions in minds of farmers... I want to say this from the bank of Mother Ganga - we are not working with the intention of deceiving. Our intentions are as holy as the water of river Ganga."
He reiterated that farmers will be able to sell their produce to anyone they want.
"Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options. Shouldn't a farmer get the freedom to sell his produce directly to those who give them better prices and facilities?" he asked.
He claimed even those who resent the laws now would reap benefits later.
PM Modi also highlighted the steps his government took for the benefit of farmers.
"The promise of giving 1.5 times more MSP to farmers as per the Swaminathan Commission was fulfilled. This promise was not only fulfilled on paper but has reached the bank account of the farmers," he added.
He also tried to make farmers understand that the mandi system won't be abrogated.
Launching a sharp attack at the opposition, PM Modi said that those who deceived farmers have now launched a misinformation campaign.
"There's a new trend now. Earlier decisions of government were opposed, now rumors have a basis for the opposition," he added.
He said mandis would remain functional, explaining that the government wouldn't have invested crores in modernizing if it wanted to shut them.
"If someone thinks that the earlier system is better, how is this law stopping anyone, bhai? The farmers are being misguided in the name of futuristic and baseless threats to their interests," PM Modi went on.
