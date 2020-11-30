Miles away from where farmers have launched a massive agitation against the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to reach out to them by saying that the new laws will empower them. The PM, who has been ridiculed by furious farmers, was speaking in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. He said that farmers are being misled and slammed the opposition for resorting to rumor-mongering.

Background Context: Angry with new laws, famers launched massive agitation

For days now, hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders to exert pressure on the Centre to repeal three recently-enacted farm laws. On Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah said the government was willing to talk before the scheduled date of December 3, if they shift the protest to Burari Ground. They rejected this proposal and threatened to block Delhi's entry points instead.

Statement Decades of falsehood made farmers doubtful: PM Modi

While cabinet ministers scrambled in Delhi to contain the protest, PM Modi tried placating farmers from Uttar Pradesh. He said, "I know that decades of falsehood put apprehensions in minds of farmers... I want to say this from the bank of Mother Ganga - we are not working with the intention of deceiving. Our intentions are as holy as the water of river Ganga."

What he said Shouldn't a farmer get the best deal, asked PM Modi

He reiterated that farmers will be able to sell their produce to anyone they want. "Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options. Shouldn't a farmer get the freedom to sell his produce directly to those who give them better prices and facilities?" he asked. He claimed even those who resent the laws now would reap benefits later.

Details He spoke about the farmer-centric steps his government took

PM Modi also highlighted the steps his government took for the benefit of farmers. "The promise of giving 1.5 times more MSP to farmers as per the Swaminathan Commission was fulfilled. This promise was not only fulfilled on paper but has reached the bank account of the farmers," he added. He also tried to make farmers understand that the mandi system won't be abrogated.

Opposition Opposition using rumors against Centre, claimed PM Modi

Launching a sharp attack at the opposition, PM Modi said that those who deceived farmers have now launched a misinformation campaign. "There's a new trend now. Earlier decisions of government were opposed, now rumors have a basis for the opposition," he added. He said mandis would remain functional, explaining that the government wouldn't have invested crores in modernizing if it wanted to shut them.

Quote "Farmers are being misguided"