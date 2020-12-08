Last updated on Dec 08, 2020, 10:35 pm
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a group of farmer leaders in Delhi amid intense protests by the agricultural community over the central government's new farm laws.
The meeting comes a day ahead of the sixth round of crucial talks between the farmers and the government to resolve the protests.
The farmers demand a complete rollback of the laws.
The meeting between Shah and the farmer leaders was initially supposed to be held at 7 pm at the Home Minister's official residence.
However, according to NDTV, the venue was shifted to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) campus in Pusa to avoid the media glare.
The talks indicate that the government is engaging with the farmers at the highest level.
For months, farmers have protested the three farm laws passed in September.
The protests intensified in November-end as thousands of farmers from several states reached Delhi, braving a heavy police crackdown.
Farmers fear that by allowing trade outside APMC mandis, the laws will weaken the mandis and they would be deprived of Minimum Support Prices (MSPs), leaving them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations.
The government has held five rounds of talks with the farmers thus far. The last round—held on Friday—had lasted seven hours.
While the farmers stand firm on their demand for a complete rollback, the government is reportedly unlikely to do so.
Instead, the government has proposed to amend the laws and has also said that it is willing to give written assurance on MSPs.
Before the meeting with Shah, farmer leader Rudru Singh Mansa told reporters at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border, "There is no midway. We will demand just 'yes' or 'no' from the Home Minister at today's meeting." The Singhu border is one of the key protest sites.
Earlier on Tuesday, the protesting farmers had also led a nationwide strike or "Bharat bandh" which lasted from 11 am to 3 pm.
Farmers in several states had blocked roads as part of the strike, which drew the support of railway, transport, and trade unions.
Several political parties—such as the Congress, AAP, DMK, Shiv Sena, etc.—had also backed calls for the nationwide strike.
