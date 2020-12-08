Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a group of farmer leaders in Delhi amid intense protests by the agricultural community over the central government's new farm laws. The meeting comes a day ahead of the sixth round of crucial talks between the farmers and the government to resolve the protests. The farmers demand a complete rollback of the laws.

Details Meeting shifted to Pusa institute campus to ditch press

The meeting between Shah and the farmer leaders was initially supposed to be held at 7 pm at the Home Minister's official residence. However, according to NDTV, the venue was shifted to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) campus in Pusa to avoid the media glare. The talks indicate that the government is engaging with the farmers at the highest level.

Protest What are the farmers protesting about?

For months, farmers have protested the three farm laws passed in September. The protests intensified in November-end as thousands of farmers from several states reached Delhi, braving a heavy police crackdown. Farmers fear that by allowing trade outside APMC mandis, the laws will weaken the mandis and they would be deprived of Minimum Support Prices (MSPs), leaving them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations.

Recent news Five rounds of talks failed to end deadlock

The government has held five rounds of talks with the farmers thus far. The last round—held on Friday—had lasted seven hours. While the farmers stand firm on their demand for a complete rollback, the government is reportedly unlikely to do so. Instead, the government has proposed to amend the laws and has also said that it is willing to give written assurance on MSPs.

Information Complete rollback: For farmers, there's 'no midway'

Before the meeting with Shah, farmer leader Rudru Singh Mansa told reporters at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border, "There is no midway. We will demand just 'yes' or 'no' from the Home Minister at today's meeting." The Singhu border is one of the key protest sites.

Bharat bandh Farmers had called nationwide strike today