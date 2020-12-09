Last updated on Dec 09, 2020, 03:35 am
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Tuesday reported roughly 32,000 fresh coronavirus infections pushing the nationwide tally to 97.3 lakh cases. The recovery rate has now crossed 94.6%.
At least 400 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,41,417.
Gujarat, Kerala, and Maharashtra were among the states that reported a high number of daily infections.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 97,03,770 COVID-19 cases, including 1,40,958 deaths, 3,83,866 active cases, and 91,78,946 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 97,36,000 cases and 1,41,417 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 92.1 lakh.
Maharashtra: 18,59,367 total cases, 47,827 deaths, 17,37,080 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,95,284 total cases, 11,880 deaths, 8,58,370 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,72,839 total cases, 7,042 deaths, 8,60,368 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,92,788 total cases, 11,822 deaths, 7,70,378 recoveries.
Kerala: 6,44,696 total cases, 2,472 deaths, 5,82,351 recoveries.
Delhi: 5,97,112 total cases, 9,763 deaths, 5,65,039 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,58,173 total cases, 7,967 deaths, 5,28,832 recoveries.
Kerala reported 5,032 new cases, marking a high daily positivity rate of 8.3% with 60,521 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
4,026 more people tested positive in Maharashtra. The daily positivity rate stood at 6.8% with 58,353 tests.
Gujarat witnessed 1,325 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,21,493. 4,110 patients have died while 2,03,111 have recovered.
Delhi reported 3,188 new cases. The daily positivity rate rose marginally to 4.2%.
2,941 new cases pushed West Bengal's tally to 5,07,995, which includes 8,820 deaths and 4,75,425 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh reported 1,824, 1,330, 1,280, and 551 new cases respectively.
1,604 new cases brought Rajasthan's tally to 2,84,116, which includes 2,468 deaths and 2,60,773 recoveries.
