The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Bollywood makeup artist and hairstylist for possession of a stash of cocaine. Reportedly, the agency confiscated around 11 grams of cocaine and Rs. 56,000 in cash, said to be the proceeds of the drug's sales. The Mumbai Zonal Unit of the NCB has also arrested an autorickshaw driver, along with the hairstylist. Here are more details.

On Wednesday, during a raid in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai, the NCB rounded up two people. One of them was Suraj Godambe, a hairstylist by profession, who allegedly was the receiver of the drug consignment. He allegedly received the parcel from a supplier named Yadav, who is an autorickshaw driver and works on behalf of a Nigerian drug syndicate.

"Initial investigation revealed that one of the arrested persons, Suraj Godambe, is a hairstylist by profession," stated NCB Zonal head Sameer Wankhede in a statement. Godambe has worked for some big production houses, another NCB official informed.

Recently, the NCB conducted raids at several locations and seized drugs, including five kilograms of hashish, worth over Rs. 2.5 crore. The agency subsequently arrested the missing drug dealer, Regel Mahakal. Based on the information given by Mahakal, NCB conducted more raids across Mumbai. Allegedly, Mahakal used to supply drugs to another accused, Anuj Keshwani, who was arrested earlier in September.

