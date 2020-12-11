With the new year just around the corner, it's time to look back at how this year unfolded. Google recently released its "Year in Search" list, revealing what made people the most curious in 2020. While Kanika Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty topped the list of the most searched celebrities, Dil Bechara became the most searched movie in India. Here are more details.

Details Kanika Kapoor leaves Big B behind on the list

Leaving behind A-list actors, singer Kanika Kapoor bagged the third position on the list of most searched celebrities in India. Kanika had grabbed headlines in March, when she became the first Indian celebrity to contract the coronavirus. She also received backlash for flouting COVID-19 quarantine rules and attending parties. Several police cases were also filed against her.

Details Bachchan, Rhea also among most searched stars

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was the fifth most-searched celebrity on the list. Fans religiously followed updates on his health after he had tested positive for COVID-19 in July. Rhea Chakraborty was at the seventh position, as she was searched heavily over her link with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was also arrested by the anti-drugs agency for organizing banned substances such as marijuana.

Kangana Kangana Ranaut also part of the list

Actor Kangana Ranaut was the 10th most searched celebrity on Google in India. She made news for her remarks on nepotism and alleged drugs abuse in the Hindi film industry, following Sushant's mysterious death in June. Separately, a part of her Mumbai office was also demolished by the city's civic body a few months ago, after which the actor moved court.

Movies 'Dil Bechara' most searched movie on Google

This year, streaming platforms gained prominence amid the pandemic and helped audiences seek their much-needed dose of entertainment. Sushant's final movie Dil Bechara was the most searched movie on Google this year. Other movies that made the list include Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shakuntala Devi and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

TV series The most searched TV series in India