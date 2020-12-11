Batman, the vigilante who is a powerful protector of Gotham and the entire DC universe, is undoubtedly one of the most popular superheroes in pop culture. Now, people usually know the basic details about Batman, which include his real name, his parents' death, ambitions, gadgets, friends, and enemies. But there are some facts about the Caped Crusader that are underrated yet quite important.

Name The name 'Bruce Wayne' came from two historical figures

Every passing fan of superhero content knows that Batman's real name is Bruce Wayne. But where did this name originally come from? Bruce was taken from Robert the Bruce, a Scottish revolutionary who led the Scots against the British Army during the Scottish independence war. Wayne came from Mad Anthony Wayne, a US Army officer who was known for his fiery temper.

Red suit Iconic black Bat-suit was originally red, Batman had blonde hair

The black suit and cape are the biggest identifiers of Batman. But initially, it looked quite different. If you look at the older issues of Batman comics, you will notice him donning an ocean blue cape, with ash grey or near-black tights and the bat-symbol over a yellow circle on his chest. However, Bob Kane originally gave Batman a red leotard and blonde hair.

Killings Contrary to his fundamental rule, Batman is capable of killing

Batman has a no-kill policy. But he has broken this rule in his career. In fact, when this character was introduced, he would often kill criminals. One time, he actually hung a criminal to death using his Bat-Wing. Looks out of character, right? In some recent iterations, he has killed Darkseid, Harvey Dent, The Joker, and KGBeast, and other petty criminals.

Wayne Enterprises Wayne Enterprises is worth $31.3bn, Bruce himself is worth $9bn

Bruce Wayne's family business Wayne Enterprises is the reason why Batman can spend money on innovations for his vigilante life. Valued at $31.3 billion, Wayne Enterprises has many subdivisions like Wayne Medical, Wayne Biotech, Wayne Automotive, Wayne Foods. Bruce also owns Wayne Entertainment, which controls The Daily Planet. So technically, Batman is Superman's boss. Bruce himself is worth $9 billion.

Yellow Lantern He was offered a chance to join the Sinestro Corps