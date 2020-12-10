A new advertisement featuring Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi has received heavy backlash on social media for allegedly promoting violence against men. The ad shows Sanjana incessantly slapping the male actor in it. In fact, actor Pooja Bedi has also slammed the company and the actors over the advertisement, tweeting that she was "horrified" by it. Here is more on this.

Details What is the advertisement all about?

In the new Lionsgate Play app ad, Sanjana can be seen slapping her partner eight times in an attempt to decide which movie to watch on the streaming platform. She slaps him until he tells her to stop. The ad ignited a debate around violence against men and a lot of people urged authorities to take action.

Reaction Domestic violence against men is not acceptable: Pooja Bedi

Reacting to the advertisement, which has since been deleted from Twitter, Pooja said, "Absolutely horrified to watch this advertisement. Domestic violence against men is not acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advertisement? (sic)" She added that such advertisements should never get clearance from authorities. "Men have rights," she further wrote.

Twitter Post Here is what Pooja Bedi wrote

Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights! #domesticviolence@sharmarekha @smritiirani @DeepikaBhardwaj @amitdeshmra https://t.co/9yph7VMuAw — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) December 9, 2020

Criticism 'It's disgusting': Netizens support Pooja, slam the ad

Fellow social media users have come out in support of Pooja and slammed the advertisement, calling it "disgusting" and "demeaning." A Twitter user wrote, "Who are these people who can like think this? This team where one can share this idea and get internal approvals to pitch to their client? (sic)" Another tweet read, "Strengthening and empowering women does not mean this crap (sic)."

Twitter Post Makers should apologize, said a user

Disgusting AD which promotes Domestic Violence against men .

Please repeal this ad from all media and publish unconditional apology to the audience . — Ekalavya (@Ekalavya230) December 9, 2020

Twitter Post 'This is the lowest low,' opined another

Though we have lack of good content..now it seems lack of good promos...this is the lowest low..2020 keeps giving. — 3Ps (@tWEtSharmiAmrit) December 9, 2020

Other details Advertisement regulatory body wasted no time in reacting