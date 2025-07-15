Australia thrash WI, continue to dominate WTC 2025-27 standings 

Australia retained their top spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after a crushing victory over West Indies in Kingston, which was a Day-Night affair. The Aussies bowled out their opponents for just 27 runs, winning the third and final Test of the series by a massive margin of 176 runs. The win not only sealed a 3-0 series victory but also ensured Australia's dominance in the WTC standings.

Match highlights Starc, Boland decimate WI batting lineup Fast bowler Mitchell Starc was the star of the match, picking up six wickets for just nine runs in 7.3 overs in the final innings. He was well supported by Scott Boland, who took three wickets in two overs and became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a pink-ball Test. The West Indies batting lineup crumbled under pressure, with seven batters failing to open their accounts. Notably, WI's 27/10 is now the second-lowest total in Test cricket history.

Summary How did the game pan out? Australia scored 225 runs in their first innings, which was followed by a dismal performance from West Indies, who were bowled out for just 143. Alzarri Joseph took 5-27 as the West Indies bowled out Australia for 121 in the third innings, leaving a chase of 204 runs for victory. However, stellar spells from Starc and Boland meant WI were folded for 27.

Standings update Australia remain at the top Following their victory over West Indies, Australia remains at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings with a total of 36 points and a PCT% of 100. England are second with 24 points and a PCT% of 66.67 after defeating India by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord's. Sri Lanka (66.67), India (33.33), and Bangladesh (16.67) round out the top five teams in this cycle's standings. WI are yet to open their account.