Pat Cummins becomes third all-rounder with this WTC double

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins has created history by becoming the first Australian and third player in the world to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in World Test Championship (WTC) history. He achieved this feat during the first day's play of the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Jamaica. Notably, Cummins is the second-highest wicket-taker in WTC history.

Knock A crucial hand from Cummins Cummins needed just nine runs to reach the 1,000-run mark in WTC matches. He achieved this by scoring 24 runs in Australia's first innings of the Day-Night Test. During his short stay at the crease on Saturday night, Cummins faced 17 balls and hit three sixes. His efforts were instrumental in helping Australia post a somewhat respectable 225/10.

DYL Here are his WTC numbers Playing his 51st WTC Test, Cummins has raced to 1,015 runs at an average of 15.61. The tally includes a solitary fifty. With the ball, he has managed 210-plus wickets at an average of 22-plus. In addition to 10 five-wicket hauls, he has picked up one 10-wicket match haul. The Aussie skipper is only behind his teammate Nathan Lyon (219) in terms of WTC wickets.

Elite club Cummins joins Jadeja & Ashwin Cummins now joins an elite club of players who have scored over 1,000 runs and taken 100 wickets in WTC matches. The other two members are India's Ravichandran Ashwin (1,142 runs and 195 wickets in 41 WTC matches) and Ravindra Jadeja (2,151 runs and 130-plus wickets in 42 WTC matches). Notably, a total of 65 batters have scored more than 1,000 runs while 16 bowlers have at least 100 scalps in the WTC.

Close contender Starc, Woakes also closing in on this double Cummins's teammate Mitchell Starc is also close to joining this elite club. He has taken 185 wickets in 49 WTC matches and has scored 934 runs so far. He needs just 66 more runs to join Cummins in this exclusive list. Meanwhile, England's Chris Woakes can also attain this double if he scores at least five runs in the third innings of the ongoing third India-England Test at Lord's.