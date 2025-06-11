What's the story

The first day of the World Test Championship final at Lord's was a riveting contest, with 14 wickets falling.

Kagiso Rabada starred with a five-wicket haul (5/51), while Marco Jansen supported him well with three wickets.

Steve Smith and Beau Webster scored half-centuries, but Australia could only manage to post 212 runs after Rabada's brilliance.

In response, South Africa are 43/4 at stumps. Mitchell Starc picked two wickets with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bagging one scalp each.