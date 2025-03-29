What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) newly signed cricketer KL Rahul has rejoined the side after a short break for personal reasons.

The Indian batter missed the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24 to celebrate the birth of his first child with wife Athiya Shetty.

Meanwhile, the couple was blessed with a baby girl.

Now back in action, Rahul is set to make his debut for the franchise against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 30.

Here's more.