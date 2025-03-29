KL Rahul set for DC debut in match against SRH
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) newly signed cricketer KL Rahul has rejoined the side after a short break for personal reasons.
The Indian batter missed the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24 to celebrate the birth of his first child with wife Athiya Shetty.
Meanwhile, the couple was blessed with a baby girl.
Now back in action, Rahul is set to make his debut for the franchise against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 30.
Here's more.
New beginnings
Rahul's journey to Delhi Capitals
Rahul, who led LSG in the previous season, was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.
He was then bought by DC for ₹14 crore.
The franchise welcomed him with a heartwarming video tribute with iconic dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan's film "Om Shanti Om."
The video featured ecstatic Delhi fans gifting Rahul a cap and bat while wrapping him in the team's flag.
Player's perspective
Rahul's sentiments on joining Delhi Capitals
Expressing his thoughts on joining DC after the auction, Rahul described it as an "exciting and nerve-wracking" experience.
He acknowledged the uncertainties that come with every new team, such as player dynamics, management style, and fan reactions.
However, he expressed confidence in DC's squad and management for their strategic team-building approach.
Squad dynamics
Rahul's excitement about his new team
Rahul emphasized the mix of experienced players and promising talent in the DC squad.
He expressed his eagerness to learn from young talents and play alongside seasoned stars like Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.
The cricketer's excitement for his new team is palpable as he anticipates the upcoming IPL season.
Stats
Rahul's IPL numbers at a glance
Across 132 IPL matches, the wicketkeeper batter has amassed 4,683 runs at an average of 45.47.
He also owns a strike rate of 134.61 alongside four hundreds and 37 fifties and a high score of 132*.
Meanwhile, in his last season with LSG in 2024, he amassed 520 runs in 14 matches at an average of 37.14 and a strike rate of 136.13.
He also smashed four fifties.
Twitter Post
DC's X post welcoming Rahul
You're loved. You're ours. You're home. 🥹— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 29, 2025
Welcome to Dilli, KLR 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/qUBPHAYUyU