Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite facing criticism for his poor performance in the home Test series, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has received support from coach McDonald.

McDonald dismissed injury rumors and attributed Marsh's limited bowling to strategic decisions.

While Marsh's position is under scrutiny, his potential replacement could be Beau Webster, especially with Mitchell Starc's possible absence in the Sydney Test.

The final decision will be made before the SCG Test this Friday.

Mitchell Marsh has struggled in the BGT (Image source: X/@ICC)

Australia coach McDonald backs Mitchell Marsh amid calls for ouster

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:01 am Dec 31, 202409:01 am

What's the story Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has defended all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, amid increasing criticism and calls for his ouster from the side. This is ahead of the fifth and final Test against India in Sydney. Marsh's performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series has been disappointing, with an average batting score of merely 10.42 in seven innings.

Performance analysis

Marsh's performance in Border-Gavaskar series

Marsh's average is now the second-lowest by an Australian in a home Test series (min. seven innings), only behind Kim Hughes's 10.12 in the 1984-85 season. His contribution as a bowler has also been minimal, with only a couple of early wickets in Perth to his name. Despite speculation about Marsh's fitness, McDonald dismissed any injury concerns and attributed Marsh's limited bowling involvement to strategic decisions.

Coach's perspective

McDonald dismisses injury concerns for Marsh

"We haven't required him with the ball as often as what we would have thought. His speeds are up in the high 120s. There are no injury concerns there," McDonald clarified during a media interaction on Monday. He further added, "I think to sort of head that down that angle is a little bit unfair."

Team dynamics

Marsh's inclusion and potential replacement

Marsh is currently Australia's first-choice all-rounder in Tests in the absence of Cameron Green, who missed the series due to back problems. However, the former's dismal form has ignited debates over his exclusion. The matter is further complicated with paceman Mitchell Starc's potential unavailability for the Sydney Test due to injury. If Marsh is dropped, all-rounder Beau Webster could make his Test debut.

Coach's optimism

McDonald acknowledges Marsh's struggles but remains optimistic

While McDonald admitted Marsh's struggles, he emphasized his positive attitude in the team. "Would he like better performances? Of course," McDonald said. "But he's in a good headspace after the win in Melbourne." The final call on whether Marsh holds his place or Australia goes for a reshuffle, will be taken ahead of the SCG Test starting Friday.