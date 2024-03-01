Next Article

He added 116 runs with Josh Hazlewood for the 10th wicket (Source: X/@ICC)

Cameron Green scripts history en route to 174* versus NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:15 am Mar 01, 202409:15 am

What's the story Australian all-rounder Cameron Green showcased remarkable grit and character en route to a magnificent 174* in the ongoing Test series opener against hosts New Zealand in Wellington. He added 116 runs with Josh Hazlewood for the 10th wicket as Australia posted 383 after being put on to bat first. Notably, no other Aussie batter could touch the 45-run mark. Here are further details.

Rescusing knock

Green rescued Australia on Day 1

After a 61-run opening stand, Australia lost four quick wickets and were reduced to 89/4. Green, who arrived at number four, rescued his team with a 67-run stand with Mitchell Marsh (40). Though the former did not get any potent companion thereafter, he continued to bat well and took Australia past the 250-run mark. Green returned unbeaten on 103 at stumps on Day 1.

Epic stand

A century stand with Hazlewood

As Australia lost nine wickets on the opening day, the Kiwis would have hoped to get the remaining wicket without much hassle on Day 2. However, Green had other plans as he and Hazlewood (22) frustrated them with a record-breaking 116-run stand. The former eventually returned unbeaten on 174 off 275 balls (23 fours, 5 sixes).

Milestone

Highest 10th-wicket partnership against New Zealand

Green and Hazlewood's 116-run stand is now the highest 10th-wicket stand against NZ in Tests. They went past compatriots Jason Gillespie and Glenn McGrath, who added 114 runs in the 2004 Brisbane Test. Green and Hazlewood also recorded the fourth-highest 10th-wicket partnership for Australia in the longest format. Overall, they became the sixth Australian pair to add 100-plus runs for the last wicket (Tests).

Information

Do you know?

Green's career-best 174* is now the second-highest unbeaten score by an Australian batter in New Zealand. He is only behind Greg Chappell, who made 247* in the 1974 Wellington Test. Meanwhile, Green's only other Test ton was a 114 against India in Ahmedabad last year.

Stats

A look at his Test numbers

Green has emerged as Australia's new number four batter in Tests. Playing his 27th game in the format, the young all-rounder has raced to 1,313 runs at an average of 37.51. This was his second Test ton as he also owns six fifties. With the ball, he has taken 32 wickets at 35.96. He owns a solitary fifer in Australian whites.

FC numbers

11th FC ton for Green

Playing his 60th First-Class game, Green has raced to 3,808 runs with his average being over 47. The tally includes 11 tons and 13 fifties with 251 being his best score. He also owns 74 scalps in red-ball cricket at 33.74. The 24-year-old owns three FC fifers. Notably, Green is standing in his maiden Test assignment against New Zealand.

Summary

Green powers Australia to 383

Green's brilliance on Day 1 meant Australia finished the day at 279/9. A century stand with Hazlewood meant the visitors finished at 383. Notably, the likes of Steven Smith (31), Usman Khawaja (33), and Marsh (40) were guilty of throwing away their starts. Matt Henry was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers as he claimed 5/70 in 30.1 overs.