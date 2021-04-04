Last updated on

The Australian women's cricket team has broken the world record for registering most consecutive wins in ODI cricket. The Meg Lanning-led side achieved the milestone by beating New Zealand Women in the first ODI of the three-match series. Notably, the likes of Ellyse Perry (56*) and Ashleigh Gardner (53*) helped Australia chase down 213 easily. Here are the further details.

Information Australia Women surpassed the record of Ricky Ponting's team

The win over New Zealand Women gave Australia Women their 22nd back-to-back ODI win. As a result, they have broken the record of Ricky Ponting's team, who won 21 ODIs on the trot between January and May 2003.

Streak The winning streak started in March 2018

The winning streak of Australia Women started in March 2018 when they beat Team India in their own backyard. During the period, they beat India (3-0), Pakistan (3-0), New Zealand (3-0), England (3-0), West Indies (3-0), Sri Lanka (3-0), New Zealand (3-0), New Zealand (1-0). Interestingly, the likes of Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes and Ashleigh Gardner featured in all 22 games.

Twitter Post Greatest winning streak!

Australia's world record ODI winning streak from March 12, 2018 to today:



vs India 3-0

vs Pakistan 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs England 3-0

vs West Indies 3-0

vs Sri Lanka 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs New Zealand 1-0@AusWomenCricket | #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/rcF3ta7Eyl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 4, 2021

Match How did the match pan out?

NZ Women made a decent start despite losing Hayley Jensen initially after Australia elected to field. A defiant 90 (134) by Lauren Down kept the visitors afloat. However, they were bundled out for 212 in 48.5 overs. Meanwhile, Australia Women easily chased down the target with notable contributions from Healy (65), Perry (56*) and Gardner (53*). They didn't let the NZ bowlers settle throughout.

