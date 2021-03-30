Last updated on Mar 30, 2021, 11:18 am

Irfan Pathan has become the fourth player to test positive for COVID-19 from among those who participated in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series. On Saturday, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar announced that he had tested positive for the virus. His announcement was followed by similar ones from Irfan's brother Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath. Here is more on the same.

Announcement Irfan informed about the development on Twitter

Announcing the news on Twitter, Irfan said he has isolated himself at home. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in recent past to please get themselves tested. Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health," he wrote.

Twitter Post A look at Irfan's Twitter post

Tournament India Legends won the inaugural RSWS tournament

The Road Safety World Series T20 competition took place in Raipur from March 7 to 21. Notably, the tournament featured former players from India, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. Irfan was part of the Tendulkar-led India Legends, alongside Yusuf and Badrinath. India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the final to lift the title.

Players Players who have tested positive till now

On Saturday, Tendulkar announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The former Indian batsman added that his symptoms were mild, and that none of the family members had been affected. Thereafter, Yusuf Pathan also posted on Twitter that he has tested COVID-positive "with mild symptoms." On Sunday, Badrinath became the third player from the tournament to test positive before Irfan announced the same.

