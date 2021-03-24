In a huge blow, Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs against England due to a dislocated shoulder. It is also understood that he will also miss the first half of the Indian Premier League 2021. Iyer, who captains Delhi Capitals in the IPL, injured his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England in Pune.

Injury Iyer got injured while fielding in the first ODI

While fielding in the first ODI, Iyer dived to his left in an attempt to stop a stroke from Jonny Bairstow. Although he managed to stop a couple of runs, he was seen in pain as he clutched his left shoulder. India's physio immediately came out to attend the 26-year-old before Iyer was taken off the field. He later underwent scans on his shoulder.

Information A huge blow for Delhi Capitals

As far as the IPL is concerned, the injury of Iyer will give a huge blow to the DC. Under him, they made it to their first-ever final in the tournament, last season. They ended up as the runners-up as Mumbai Indians clinched the title.

Other candidates who can lead in Iyer's absence

In Iyer's absence, the Delhi Capitals could also consider a number of other candidates for captaincy role. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith and R Ashwin are in line for the same. Additionally, the DC will be wary of Sam Billings's injury in the first ODI, after he suffered a sprained collarbone. More details on the same are awaited.

Lancashire Lancashire Cricket Club recently signed Iyer