Australian spinner Adam Zampa is set to be unavailable for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season opener against champions Mumbai Indians. Zampa will miss the tie due to his marriage. RCB's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson confirmed via a video on the franchise's Twitter page. Here are further details on the same.

Zampa Adam Zampa is getting married, says Hesson

Hesson confirmed that Zampa is getting married. "Adam Zampa is getting married. It's an important time for him and it's something that as a franchise we are aware of and we respect and we hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, once again he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution to the rest of the tournament."

Quote Season opener: RCB to miss full contingent of overseas players

Hesson stated that the franchise won't have a full contingent of overseas players available for the first game. "We won't have our full contingent of overseas players available for the first game," Hesson told on Bold Diaries.

RCB Players and staff to arrive in a staggered manner

Several RCB players and support staff are set to arrive in a staggered manner in the build up to the tournament. Some members of the squad have already assembled and are quarantining in Chennai. However, head coach Simon Katich's arrival from Australia has been delayed due to a documentation issue. AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell will arrive at different times until April 1.

IPL career How has Zampa fared in the IPL?