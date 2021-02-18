-
The mini-auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season is all set to get underway today in Chennai.
All the eight teams will look to address a few areas in their respective squads.
It remains to be seen what strategy is followed.
Teams like Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have a lot to do.
Here's all that you need to know.
292 players shortlisted for the IPL 2021 Auction
A total of 292 players have been shortlisted for the IPL 2021 Auction.
Earlier, 1,114 players had registered for the same.
A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs.
Interestingly, a maximum of 61 players, including 22 overseas players, can be bought by the eight franchises.
Players with the maximum base price
Rs. 2 crore: Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood.
Rs. 1.5 crore: Alex Hales, Alex Carey, Dawid Malan, Morne Morkel, Gregory Lewis, David Willey, Tom Curran, Shaun Marsh, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jhye Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile.
IPL Auction: Live telecast and timing
The IPL 2021 Auction will be held from 3 PM onwards in Chennai on Thursday, February 18. Notably, one can watch the proceedings unfold in the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app.
Players with base price of Rs. 1 crore
Rs. 1 crore: Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Mustafizur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade.
A look at the purse remaining for teams
Purse remaining: RCB (Rs. 35.9 crore), SRH (Rs. 10.75 crore), DC (Rs. 12.8 crore), KKR (Rs. 10.85 crore), RR (Rs. 33.85 crore), KXIP (Rs. 53.2 crore), CSK (Rs. 19.96 crore), MI (Rs. 15.35 crore).
A look at the remaining slots for teams
Slots remaining: RCB (13, 4 overseas), SRH (3, 1 overseas), DC (6, 2 overseas), KKR (7, 1 overseas), RR (8, 3 overseas), KXIP (9, 5 overseas), CSK (7, 1 overseas), MI (7, 4 overseas).