Australia's middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell has claimed a whopping deal of Rs. 14.25 crore in the Indian Premier League 2021 Auction. The flamboyant batsman was released by Punjab Kings, considering his poor run in the 2020 season. Maxwell, who has also represented the Delhi Capitals earlier, had set his base price at Rs. 2 crore. RCB won the intense bidding war and got Maxwell.

Maxwell started his IPL career with Delhi Capitals in 2012, playing just two games in the season. He played mere three games for Mumbai Indians in the following season after fetching a mammoth price. A year later, Maxwell had his breakthrough season for Punjab Kings (552 runs). He was then picked up by the DC in 2018 before getting back with Punjab Kings (2020).

In an IPL career spanning nearly a decade, Maxwell has racked up 1,505 runs from 82 matches at an average of 22.13. He owns a healthy strike-rate of 154.67. The tally also includes six half-centuries and 91 sixes. His highest score of 95 came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. Maxwell is also a handy off-spinner, having taken 19 wickets in the tournament.

Maxwell scored just 108 runs in the 2020 IPL edition. This was his lowest tally of runs in a season since 2012 (wherein he has played 5+ matches). This was his first season since 2013 wherein he didn't slam even a single six.

