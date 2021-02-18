-
#IPLAuction2021: Maxwell sold to RCB for Rs. 14.25 crore
Australia's middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell has claimed a whopping deal of Rs. 14.25 crore in the Indian Premier League 2021 Auction.
The flamboyant batsman was released by Punjab Kings, considering his poor run in the 2020 season.
Maxwell, who has also represented the Delhi Capitals earlier, had set his base price at Rs. 2 crore.
RCB won the intense bidding war and got Maxwell.
Maxwell
Maxwell has represented three IPL franchises
Maxwell started his IPL career with Delhi Capitals in 2012, playing just two games in the season.
He played mere three games for Mumbai Indians in the following season after fetching a mammoth price.
A year later, Maxwell had his breakthrough season for Punjab Kings (552 runs).
He was then picked up by the DC in 2018 before getting back with Punjab Kings (2020).
Career
A look at his IPL career
In an IPL career spanning nearly a decade, Maxwell has racked up 1,505 runs from 82 matches at an average of 22.13. He owns a healthy strike-rate of 154.67.
The tally also includes six half-centuries and 91 sixes.
His highest score of 95 came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014.
Maxwell is also a handy off-spinner, having taken 19 wickets in the tournament.
Do you know?
Maxwell endured a lean patch in 2020
Maxwell scored just 108 runs in the 2020 IPL edition. This was his lowest tally of runs in a season since 2012 (wherein he has played 5+ matches). This was his first season since 2013 wherein he didn't slam even a single six.
Maxwell
Maxwell was among runs in the BBL 2020/21
-
A player like Maxwell has plenty to offer across formats.
However, his value increases twofold when it comes to T20 cricket.
The stylish batsman takes the form out of equation when he gets going.
He was among runs in the Big Bash League 2020/21, having amassed 379, including three fifties.
He also smashed 17 sixes and scalped seven wickets in the tournament.