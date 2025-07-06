FPIs invest ₹14,590cr in June, turn net-sellers in early July

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped ₹14,590 crore into India's equity market in June. This was the third consecutive month of investment, driven by improving global liquidity conditions and easing geopolitical tensions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 's rate cut also contributed to this positive trend. However, FPIs turned net sellers in July and withdrew ₹1,421 crore during the month's first week.

Market outlook FPI flows to remain volatile in near term: Experts Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One, expects FPI flows to remain volatile in the near term due to tariff deadline developments and US data volatility.He said, "In the near term, FPI flows are expected to remain choppy on account of tariff deadline developments and US data volatility." Meanwhile, V K Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments stressed that FPIs's buying will depend on Q1 FY26 results indications.

Investment trend Equity investment trend of FPIs in 2025 In June, FPIs made a net investment lower than May, when they had invested ₹19,860 crore, but higher than April's ₹4,223 crore. However, before this positive streak, FPIs had pulled out funds in March (₹3,973 crore), February (₹34,574 crore), and January (a whopping ₹78,027 crore). So far in 2025, the total outflow stands at ₹79,322 crore.